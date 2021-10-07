Ryan Gosling has been named a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer.

The Hollywood actor - who is known for his immaculate style and penchant for a suave suit - has landed a new role with the luxury timepiece company, and revealed his style has always been inspired by the aesthetic of watches.

The 'La La Land' star explained: “For a long time, I was just responding to the aesthetic design [of watches].

“It’s when I started working that I started thinking about watches in a way I never had before … I tried to use them to communicate something that may not be obvious or in the script."

For the campaign, photographer Pari Dukovic explained how the 40-year-old star wanted to pay homage to his 2011 flick 'Drive' and was very much involved in the creative process.

The 'First Man' star also admitted that he "felt like life began" when he got his first watch, which was a Hulk-themed Casio.

He told WWD: “Nothing said ‘grown man with important things to do’ like a watch. I felt like life began by getting a watch. It’s one of the first things I bought with my own money — if I’m honest, it was a digital Casio with a Hulk logo on it."

Gosling's first campaign is for the Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands collection, a new generation of the iconic three-hand watch.

He said in a statement: “I appreciate its timeless design. I like clean and simple design generally. Growing up, we lived on a pretty tight budget. I gravitated towards things that were simple and timeless so I didn’t have to think about keeping up with trends."