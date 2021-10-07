Kelis' husband is battling stage 4 stomach cancer.

Mike Mora began suffering the "worst pain" in his belly he'd ever had a year ago, as well as a loss of appetite and discomfort in his back, and although the photographer left it "a bit late" to seek medical advice, he's hopeful he did so "just in time", though he admitted a doctor gave him just 18 months to live.

He wrote on Instagram: "I was told people with my disease, in this phase, didn't make it past 18 months. It's been exactly 12."

Mike told how after a week of undergoing tests and seeing various specialists, he was finally told he had gastric adenocarcinoma, stomach cancer, not long after he and Kelis welcomed their daughter Galilee into the world in September 2020.

He continued: "I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone."

Mike - who also has five-year-old son Shepherd with his wife, and is stepfather to her and Nas' 12-year-old son Knight - hopes his story will inspire others in similar situations not to give up hope and to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

He wrote in a separate post: "I am posting this, after so much thought. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations.

"I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through."

"I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.

"You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that!(sic)"

He has also thanked those who have sent him messages of support, admitting the posts have been "overwhelming" and vowed to keep people updated on his battle.

He wrote: "Dear friends, it has been incredibly overwhelming. Receiving all the love and words of encouragement. I am so grateful.

"But overall, I think it's making me stronger. I have tried to respond to all the messages. If I have not, please forgive me. I have never had so many messages in my life. [Love] to all. The story will continue."