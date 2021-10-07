Chris Brown won't be charged for allegedly smacking a woman's weave off her head.

The ‘Run It’ singer was accused of lashing out at the unnamed female at his Los Angeles home in June, but the LA City Attorney's Office have now declined to bring charges against him due to insufficient evidence, RadarOnline.com reports.

The woman had claimed at the time she was parting at the 32-year-old star's house when the singer allegedly slapped her violently on the back of her head, causing her weave to fall out.

Police responded to an emergency call and took a battery report, listing Chris as the suspect.

Law enforcement sources said at the time the alleged victim had no visible injuries but her weave was "dislodged".

The original allegation came just over two months after the ‘Yo’ singer was visited by police over a house party.

Officers “responded to a loud noise call” in the early hours of 6 May while Chris was celebrating his birthday and shut down the bash after getting full co-operation from those in attendance.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not state how many guests were in attendance at the gathering, however, they estimated that there were between 300 and 500 cars parked nearby.

And in April, Chris was sued by his former housekeeper,Patricia Avila, who claimed the singer's dog attacked her sister, Maria, when they were cleaning his home on 12 December last year.

According to the lawsuit, Maria - who was bitten around her eye and her leg and had "several inches" of skin missing from her arm - needed two surgeries and spent several days in hospital, while Patricia "suffered severe emotional distress" including post traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

The housekeeper is "reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop re-living the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day", and as a result is seeking unspecified financial damages, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.