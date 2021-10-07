Microsoft has teamed up with Adidas for an official range of Xbox shoes.

The company is continuing to celebrate 20 years since the original Xbox launch back in 2001, and they have unveiled a trainer collection inspired by the special edition 'Halo: Combat Evolved' console.

Making an official announcement on Xbox Wire, Microsoft said: "The adidas Forum Tech design balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology and is symbolic of how we look at our own Xbox history — celebrating the last 20 years and looking ahead to the limitless future of gaming."

The gaming giant confirmed there are more plans to expand the partnership in the future, especially because these limited edition shoes will only be available through competitions on Twitter.

They continued: "This is just the beginning of our partnership with adidas, and over the next few months we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.

"Follow @Xbox on Twitter to stay tuned for the latest drops and ways to win your very own pair of limited-edition sneakers.

"This collaboration kicks off the global launch of the 'Always Played In. Never Played Out' program, which celebrates popular eras of play over the last two decades, across sport, gaming, and lifestyle and the magic that happens when we all take time to play.

"As games are meant to be played, shoes are meant to be played in — from the concrete to the couch and beyond."