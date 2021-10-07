'Scream' killer Ghostface is coming to 'Call of Duty' later this month.

The iconic horror movie villain - who first appeared in Wes Craven's iconic 1996 slasher - is set to be introduced in the coming weeks as part of the highly anticipated Haunting event for 'Black Ops Cold War' and 'Warzone'.

Gamers had noticed the spooky character appearing as a locked option for those who pre-downloaded and installed Thursday's (07.10.21) season six update, and Ghostface appeared on the Operators menu under the Warsaw faction.

Sharing a preview trailer showing the villain in action, the official 'Call of Duty' team later tweeted: "Shhh… the scares begin on 10/19."

Previous leaks had already suggested Ghostface would appear alongside the bunny mask from 'Donnie Darko', although the latter is yet to be officially announced.

The upcoming event will be the second Halloween-themed event for 'Warzone' following last year's 'Haunting of Verdansk', which introduced skins for Leatherface from 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and 'Billy the Puppet' from 'Saw'.

Meanwhile, fans can expect more information for this year's event on October 18, although no further information has been given.