Gary Barlow is launching his own range of wine.

The Take That frontman has teamed up with Benchmark Drinks for Gary Barlow Organic, a drinks range crafted and developed by the 'Patience' hitmaker over the last two years featuring blends originated from Spain, which will be released later this week.

Both the medium-bodied red and the zesty white feature distinctive packaging featuring a piano key design in a nod to Gary's musical accomplishments.

The 50-year-old star couldn't be more "proud" of his new venture.

He said: “The definition of a great evening for me is friends, laughter and good wine. I’ve been fortunate enough to have travelled and experienced different cultures over the years and wines from across the world. After months of learning about the process and tasting different blends, I’m very proud to now launch my own range of organic wines from Spain.”

And Benchmark Drinks have loved working with the 'Rule the World' singer.

Paul Schaafsma, MD Benchmark Drinks, said: "It has been a privilege to partner with Gary Barlow and help bring his dream alive, to launch his own range of organic wines."

The wines have been produced by Peninsula Wines in Spain, who are known for their sustainability and "sympathetic winemaking", meaning they produce the drink with as little intervention as possible.

Gary Barlow Organic RED is described as a "juicy, unoaked wine", featuring "aromas of red wild berries with a touch of rosemary and chocolate", while Gary Barlow Organic WHITE boasts "aromas of lime and pear cut by a gentle note of anise" with a "zesty, lingering lime palate".

The Gary Barlow Organic range will be available exclusively in Morrisons from 9 October and from garybarlowwines.com at an RRP of £8.00.