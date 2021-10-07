Twitch has been the victim of a massive data breach.

Over 100GB of data from the game-streaming platform was posted online on Wednesday (06.10.21), which reportedly divulged confidential company information and earnings made by streamers.

The documents appear to show that the top streamers on Twitch have made millions of dollars from the company over the past two years.

Twitch had confirmed the breach had occurred and said it was "working with urgency" to understand the extent of the problem.

The company tweeted: "We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

The 'Fortnite' streamer BBG Calc said: "The earnings list got my figure 100% correct."

Another streamer told the BBC that the earnings were "accurate" while a third person with close links to a high-profile player said the details were "about right".

The documents also allegedly contain source code for Twitch's website and related services labelled 'part one', hinting that more leaks could be on the way.

In an online post linking to the data, an anonymous poster labelled the Twitch community "a disgusting toxic cesspool" and claimed that the breach had been conducted "to foster more disruption and competition" in the world of video streaming.