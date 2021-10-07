Twitter could warn users if they are about to enter a "heated" conversation.

The social media giant has announced that it is testing a prompt to users that "conversations like this can be intense" before the person has a chance to read the exchange of tweets.

The prompt could also feature information on how to keep the conversation on-topic and respectful before it descends into a toxic debate.

It is currently being tested on both iOS and Android but there is no indication as to when it might be rolled out officially.

The social media firm has said that the prompt is "a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation".

A message from Twitter Support asked: "Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense.

"This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation."

Another prompt tells users to "look out for each other" and stresses the importance of facts and diverse perspectives.

The pop-up reads: "Remember the human. Communicating with respect makes Twitter better."

Twitter are yet to release the criteria it will use to determine whether a conversation is "intense", but a statement has said that the criteria may "evolve or change as we learn and iterate".