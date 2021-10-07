Kieran Culkin doesn't think his father is a "good person" and never felt like he "belonged" in their household.

The 'Succession' actor insisted he didn't share the same “crazy, negative, awful, traumatic experiences as a child actor" around Kit Culkin as his brother, 'Home Alone' star Macaulay - who emancipated himself from his parents when he was 15 after accusing his dad of being abusive - did, he acknowledged that his father was always an unwelcome presence in their household.

He said: "He wasn’t a good person and, yeah, probably not a good parent..

“He didn’t really bathe. He just reeked. I remember thinking, ‘I guess all dads smell awful.’ ”

Kit once went missing for three weeks and neither Kieran nor his six siblings commented on his absence, and they were all relieved when their parents finally split up in 1995.

Kieran told The Hollywood Reporter: "I never looked at him as Dad. He didn’t really belong here, and when he was finally gone for good, it made the most sense.”

In 2014, Kit travelled from Oregon to see Kieran perform in 'This Is Our Youth' on Broadway, and their backstage meeting was the first time the 39-year-old actor had seen his father - whose mobility and speech had been affected by a major stroke - in 17 years.

He recalled: “He carried cards around with him that said, ‘I’m not stupid. I understand you. I just had a stroke.'

He was telling me that his girlfriend had dementia and it was pretty bad. And so I said, ‘So, when you guys go places, she doesn’t know where you’re going and you can’t communicate how you’re getting there.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah — we’re quite a pair.’ ”

The pair haven't spoken since.

Asked if he was moved by his father's visit, Kieran said: "F*** him. I don’t care.”

Despite his tense relationship with Kit, Kieran has a better relationship with his stepfather, who Patricia married a decade ago.

He said: "He’s nice to me. He gave me a horse.”