Mike and Zara Tindall's daughters have started a new school.

The couple are pleased that both Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena have settled in well to their new surroundings as both youngsters were initially hesitant about making the change, with their younger child in particular being quite "clingy".

Speaking to co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell on their 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby' podcast, Mike said: "[Mia is] generally pretty bold, but the first time she was a little bit nervous walking in. Wasn't very nervous when she walked out, and then Lena, she's still at nursery but we've swapped her nursery into the school to prepare her for next year. She was very, very clingy, but now she's fully into it."

The 42-year-old former sportsman also shared that six-month-old son Lucas was doing "good" and he'd been bonding with the tot by watching golf with him in his golf room "a few times" over the summer.

Before returning to school, the family enjoyed a getaway to France and Mike was grateful the property they stayed in escaped unscathed from the wildfires that swept through Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur in August.

He said: "I managed to get away with the fam, we went down to France, which was lovely, just before the fires actually. We stayed in a place very close to the fires and fortunately that place made it through, but they did send me pictures that it was close."

And the couple also took the children to Scotland to spend time with Zara's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who spends the warmer months at her Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

He said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."