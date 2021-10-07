Priyanka Chopra Jonas “loves” travelling by tour bus with her husband Nick Jonas.

The ‘White Tiger’ actress took a ride on a tour bus for the first time when she accompanied her husband and his band, the Jonas Brothers, on tour.

And although she thought she’d hate it at first, sleeping on the road is now her favourite place to rest because she felt “rocked to sleep” by the movement of the bus.

She told the inaugural episode of the new Victoria’s Secret podcast, ‘VS Voices Podcast’: "I do love a tour bus.

“I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job. But my husband was convincing, and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing.'

“It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby. I felt like I rocked to sleep."

Meanwhile, Nick previously said his wife – whom he married in 2018 – has proven to be a source of inspiration for her husband.

Speaking about how Priyanka, 39, inspires his music, the ‘Sucker’ singer shared: "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio.

"And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Nick, 29, also revealed that they developed a strong friendship before they started dating.

He added: "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way.

"It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."