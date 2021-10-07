Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline approves of the star’s conservatorship termination if their sons are “safe”.

The 39-year-old singer recently succeeded in having her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship and is now one step closer to having the controlling measures – which she was placed under in 2008 – ended completely.

And now, her ex-husband’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, has said Kevin would be willing to let her spend more time with their two sons – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 – if her conservatorship is terminated.

Mark told People magazine: "[Sean and Jayden] should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from [Britney’s] life so that they have their mom at her best.

“If Britney wants to see the children, she's able to see the children. Obviously, we don't know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, [Kevin is] happy."

A source also explained that the ‘Toxic’ singer “blames” her father as the reason she’s been unable to spend much time with her sons in the past two years, as he was involved in an alleged altercation with Sean in 2019 which resulted in him being put under a restraining order preventing him from seeing both of the boys.

Jamie’s position as Britney’s conservator at the time meant she was also unable to see her children, as it would have put Jamie in violation of his restraining order.

The source added: "She hopes she will be able to see her boys more now.”

Meanwhile, Britney recently thanked her attorney Matthew Rosengart for changing her life, after a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the 'Lucky' singer's estate.

Pointing the finger at her family members, she said in an Instagram post: "If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you !!!!

“Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!! (sic)"

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

The verdict is a significant victory for Britney, who has been under conservatorship for the past 13 years and who had previously called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to be put in jail.