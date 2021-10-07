Adele still doesn’t “get” divorce.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, almost two years before their divorce was finalised this March, and has said she doesn’t really understand the “rules that are made up in society” that surround the process.

Speaking about how she told her eight-year-old son Angelo about her split from Simon, she said: “My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating. Obviously, Simon and I never fought over him or anything like that.

“Angelo’s just like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I don’t really get it either. There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn’t happen in marriage and after marriage, but I’m a very complex person.

“I’ve always let him know how I’m feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult.”

The 33-year-old singer also spoke about her impressive weight loss transformation, as she insisted she never set out to “lose weight”, but instead just wanted to “become strong” and take part in an activity that would force her to be without her phone.

Adele said exercising has also helped control her anxiety, and admitted her new look took two years to obtain with a rigorous workout routine along with the help of several personal trainers.

She added to British Vogue magazine for her first interview in five years: “I think one of the reasons people lost the plot was because actually, it was over a two-year period.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it.

“I work out two or three times a day … so I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers. It’s not doable for a lot of people.”