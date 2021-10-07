Adele is “very happy” with Rich Paul.

The 33-year-old singer went public with the sports agent in July when they were spotted at a basketball game together, and Adele has now officially confirmed their romance, stating she “loves being around” her boyfriend.

She said: "We're very happy. And I didn't get dragged along to the [basketball game the other night] because that's his line of work. I was like, 'We're going to the game.'

"I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it."

Adele also revealed she dated other men following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki – with whom she has eight-year-old son Angelo – in 2019, but many of them were bothered by her fame.

She added: "I think I get scared about it because it’s very emasculating. Really emasculating. I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together.”

But unlike the other men Adele dated, Rich isn’t “frazzled” by her superstar status.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer said: “Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows. He’s great. He’s so f****** funny. He’s so smart, you know.

"Rich just incredibly arrived. I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."