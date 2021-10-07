Britney Spears won’t be expected to “fend for herself without any help” if her conservatorship ends later this year.

The ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker is hoping that her 13-year conservatorship will be brought to an end later this year when the judge in her case makes a final decision at a hearing on November 12.

And while her father and former conservator Jamie Spears has expressed concerns for Britney’s wellbeing in the event that she is freed from her conservatorship, sources have insisted the singer won’t be completely left alone without any help.

Speaking to Page Six, one source said: “There is genuine concern on Jamie’s end that challenges will come up in Britney’s day-to-day life when and if the conservatorship ends and that she will not know how to handle them properly.

“Jamie acts like Britney will be thrown to the wolves and expected to fend for herself without any help, but she’ll have a strong support system around her, including her new fiancé, Sam Asghari.”

Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008, when her father was put in charge of her personal and financial affairs.

Jamie then stepped down as a full conservator and focused solely on Britney’s estate, before being completely removed last month, when he was later replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant.

Meanwhile, Britney recently thanked her attorney Matthew Rosengart for changing her life after the recent ruling to place John in charge of her estate.

Pointing the finger at her family members, she said in an Instagram post: "If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you !!!!

“Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!! (sic)"

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.