Scott Disick is ready to date again following his split from Amelia Hamlin.

The former ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the 20-year-old model called time on their romance last month, and sources have now said Scott is ready to get himself back on the dating scene once again.

An insider said: "Scott is interested in putting himself back out there again and dating. He has a hard time being alone. He likes having some sort of female companionship, whether it's serious or not."

Sources also say the pair are “fully done” and won’t be getting back together.

They added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "Scott and Amelia are fully done, and she doesn't plan on going back to him. She feels like she saw his true colours and realises that he is not what she wants."

Amelia reportedly split from Scott, 38, last month following his scandal over his alleged DMs with Younes Bendjima.

Scott supposedly messaged Younes about their mutual ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, in which he appeared to diss her new romance with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

The Talentless founder – who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with the reality star – allegedly sent Younes a paparazzi shot of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat and wrote a message which read: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)"

However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott and insisted he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy".

Younes wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)"

He then also shared a screenshot of their DM exchange and captioned it: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."