Billie Lourd says losing her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within days of each other was “brutal”.

The 29-year-old actress was struck by heartbreak twice in December 2016 when both her mother and grandmother passed away, and has said she still “hesitates and stutters” around the subject because she isn’t ready to process the loss.

She said: “It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it’s really hard for me.”

Billie’s mother, ‘Star Wars’ legend Carrie, died on December 27 at the age of 60 after spending four days in intensive care.

The following day, her mother and Billie’s grandmother Debbie – who was famed for her role in ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ – died from a stroke aged 84.

And almost five years on, the ‘American Horror Story’ actress says she’s still struggling to cope with losing her closest relatives.

She added: “I miss my mom every day and my grandma, but really, my mom the most.

“She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f****** friend ever. There’s no one who will ever be as funny as she is. She was just - she is amazing.”

Back in 2017, Billie admitted the death of Carrie and Debbie, was “impossible to deal with”.

She said: "Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It’s so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy.

"And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with."

And at the time of Carrie and Debbie's passing, Billie thanked fans for their support.

She wrote: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. (sic)"