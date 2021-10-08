Adele is "embarrassed" because her marriage didn't last "very long".

The 33-year-old singer admitted people assumed she'd tied the knot with Simon Konecki two years before they actually did in 2018 because she always referred to him as her husband and after they did get married, the 'Hello' hitmaker - who has eight-year-old son Angelo with the charity boss - suggested she called time on their relationship within months.

She admitted: “The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong. We got married when I was 30… and then I left...

“I always called him my husband, because we had a kid together.

"[The press] know nothing! They don’t know my son’s name, my son’s birthday. I’ve got the upper hand on everything. I love it.

Asked how long afterwards did things end, she added to Britain's Vogue magazine: “I’m not gonna go into that detail,remember I am embarrassed. This is very embarrassing. It wasn’t very long...

“So, when I was 30, my entire life fell apart and I had no warning of it.”

And although Adele filed for divorce in 2019, she admitted they had been separated for "a very long time" before anyone knew as they were determined to put their son's needs first.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “We kept it to ourselves for a very long time. We had to take our time because there was a child involved. It would always be like, ‘Where’s Adele? Oh, she’s working’, or, ‘Where’s Simon? He’s in England.’ "

But although their marriage didn't work out, the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer is still very close to Simon and is "proud" they have a child together.

She said: “I’d trust him with my life. I’m fully aware of the irony of me being the heartbreak girl who found her person, being at Radio City Music Hall being like, 'Never mind, I’ll find someone like you'… And then, yeah… I f***** up. It didn’t work.

“I definitely chose the perfect person to have my child with. That – after making a lot of knee-jerk reactions – is one of my proudest things I’ve ever done.”