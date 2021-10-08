Nick Cannon has admitted Kim Kardashian West "broke [his] heart".

The 40-year-old TV presenter - who dated the reality star in 2006, before her 2002 sex tape with Ray J leaked the following year - has opened up on his feelings for his former flame.

Appearing on the 'Drink Champs' podcast, he said: "We were kids, we were young. I was really into her, I was vibing… [She's] an amazing person...

“She broke my heart. It was almost 20 years ago… We were kids, but obviously I knew Kim before Kanye [West]."

Nick also addressed the timeline of his relationship with Kim and her romance with Ray J, revealing he dated her after the tape was made.

He added: "People didn’t know, they were just like, ‘Who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad'...

"And then a year later probably when the tape came out, I believe the tape was made prior to me, in my mind.

"Because it looks like to people I was with her first and then a year later or whatever the tape came out.

"But I think that tape was an older tape, but it looks to the public, it was Nick and then it was the tape."

Nick's comments come after the 'Masked Singer' host - who has seven kids - revealed his plans to remain celibate until the new year.

He said: "I’m going to try to be celibate until 2022. We're going to see if we can make it to the end of the year.

"Somebody said, 'You should go longer. Take your time!' We'll get to the end of the year, then we'll talk about 2022."

Nick is father to seven children, and four of them were born in less than a year – with his ex-partner Brittany Bell giving birth to Powerful Queen in December 2020, Abby De La Rosa welcoming twins Zion and Zillion on June 14, and Alyssa Scott giving birth to Zen just nine days after the twins.

He is also father to four-year-old Golden, whom he has with Brittany, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whose mother is singer Mariah Carey.