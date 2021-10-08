Sky is launching a streaming TV with no satellite dish.

British broadcaster Sky has announced plans to launch a brand-new television that streams all content from the internet, removing the need for a satellite dish.

The TV, named Sky Glass, will come in 43”, 55”, and 65” versions, and each size will be 4K ready.

Sky Glass also eliminates the need for a sound bar as it has built-in Dolby Atmos, as well as a voice-activated interface.

The company described the TV as a “no-fuss” streaming TV, and said the device can be connected with a single wire and just one plug.

Group chief executive Dana Strong said: "Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content.

"We believe this is the smartest TV available."

Sky Glass will require a Sky subscription to function, but will also house content from the likes of BBC iPlayer, Amazon, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub and All4.

If a user cancels their Sky subscription after buying the TV, they will still be able to use the device but will lose some of the more advanced features, such as voice control and playlists.

The company has not yet named the hardware partner who will make the device, and its unknown how Sky plans to tackle streaming all content without delays or buffering.

Sky Glass will be available in the UK from October 18, and is expected to hit other markets next year.