Daniel Craig couldn't stop watching Prince Charles at the world premiere of 'No Time To Die'.

The 53-year-old actor - who makes his final outing as James Bond in the movie - shared the royal box at London's Royal Albert Hall with the 72-year-old royal, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and admitted he couldn't resist trying to gauge the reaction of the heir to the throne.

He said: "We were all in the royal box... I sat next to Camilla and Charles.

"I'm quite occupied watching the audience, yeah, because I'm kind of nervous and I want to see what [they think]."

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said: "So Prince Charles is sitting there and you're just kind of looking over at him?"

His guest mimed leaning over and replied: "Yeah, I kind of want to see that he hasn't left."

Jimmy quipped: "That must have been a relaxing experience for him. 'Bond keeps looking at me, I want to check my texts, what's going on here? When am I going to be king already? Am I going to knight this guy?' "

Although Daniel admitted speculation he could follow the likes of fellow James Bonds Sir Roger Moore and Sir Sean Connery in being knighted would be "nice", he doesn't think he's deserving of the honour.

He said: "It's very nice, but I think there's lots of people who deserve it way more than I do."

Meanwhile, after Daniel's co-star, Rami Malek, revealed earlier this week he told the Duchess of Cambridge he'd happily babysit for her and Prince William's three children so they could have a night out, the actor wondered if his pal had made a "deal" with Catherine.

He said: "That seems quite forward to me. I don't remember him being muscled off anywhere at any point, so maybe they made a deal. I don't know. He's very charming though, so he probably worked around it."