PlayStation boss Jim Ryan wants the console to be reaching hundreds of millions of players across the world.

The Sony Interactive Entertainment chief explained that a popular game on PS4 and PS5 will sell around 10 to 20 million copies but hopes that the figures will increase as gaming becomes as popular as the music and film industries.

Speaking at GI Live: London, Ryan said: "I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen.

"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people. Right now success with the current console model, a really great PlayStation hit you're talking ten or 20 million people being able to play that game."

Ryan feels that PlayStation games are some of the "finest entertainment" in the world and wants them to be accessed by more players.

He said: "We're talking about games stacking up against music, we're talking about games stacking up against movies. Music and movies, they can be enjoyed by almost limitless audiences. And I think some of the art that our studios are making is some of the finest entertainment that has been made anywhere in the world. And to kind of gate the audience for the wonderful art, wonderful entertainment that our studios are making... to gate the audience for that at 20 or 30 million frustrates me. I would love to see a world where hundreds of millions of people can enjoy those games."