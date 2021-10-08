Naughty Dog has teased that "something big" is coming soon.

The developer - which has made games such as 'Uncharted' and 'The Last of Us' - is currently advertising more than 60 new positions on their recruitment page with animated director Jeremy Yates hinting at big plans.

Retweeting a post from the official Naughty Dog Twitter account, he wrote on Twitter: "Y’all know this means we’re up to SOMETHING big (sic)"

The studio's animation department currently has more job vacancies than any of its other departments with the listings including permanent and temporary positions across single and multiplayer teams.

Naughty Dog confirmed details for an upcoming standalone multiplayer game.

A listing for a gameplay scripter read: "Embark on Naughty Dog’s newest adventure – the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game!

"We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project.

"This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world."

The studio's creative director Neil Druckmann recently explained that he has a plot in mind for 'The Last of Us Part III'.

He said: "I don't know how much I want to reveal.

"[Co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story, that we're not making - but I hope one day can see the light of day - that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We'll see."