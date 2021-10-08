Liam Payne is "scared" by the prospect of his son Bear following him into the music business.

The 28-year-old singer - who has Bear, four, with his ex Cheryl - admitted their boy is already showing signs of taking after his pop star parents, and he's not sure how to feel about it.

Speaking to Heart's Mark Wright and Pandora Christie on Friday (08.10.21) as part of Global's Make Some Noise Day, he said: "Cheryl walked in the other day, and he was in his bedroom, it was about 9 o clock, and he was supposed to be asleep – he'd set his iPad out on the floor, and you could see the little red line going – and she was like, 'What are you doing?'

"And he was like, 'I'm recording a song, can you not see?' And he was going [sings] 'like a sunshine'. So funny.

"He really has [got the music buzz]. I mean, it scares me a little bit because I know what that can do to you and, in certain places with things.

"Like, you almost know too much from my side if you know what I mean, but I'd never stop him doing what he wanted to do and he absolutely loves."

Bear is already showing a passion for performing, and he even took over during one of Cheryl's rehearsals.

Liam added: "I mean, he went to rehearsal with her the other week for her show that she put on and he stole the microphone off, he went topless, he had the dancers dancing around. He's obsessed with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande."

Meanwhile, Liam revealed he recently caught up with former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

Appearing on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp', he added: "I hear off Harry a lot actually. He's very good at keeping in touch.

"I had a really lovely phone call with him a couple of months back actually which was great.

"But it's nice, it's good, the thing about us is like as long as someone's keeping in touch with someone, then it doesn't really matter that we're not all speaking to each other all at the same time."

