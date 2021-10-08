Mariah Carey is "still mad" at Nick Cannon over the birthday gifts he bought their twins.

The former couple - who divorced in 2016 - had agreed not to buy Moroccan and Monroe cell phones when they first asked two years ago but when the 'Hero' hitmaker went back on their "deal" to get them devices when they turned 10, the 'Masked Singer' host decided to ignore her stance and bought his eldest kids the phones for their birthdays in April.

Speaking in a preview clip from his eponymous talk show, Nick - who has seven kids with four women - said: "My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cell phone at eight.

"I was all for it but Mariah was like, 'Uh huh they aren't going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren't playing.'

"I respected it at eight but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it, [but] Mariah still said no.

"So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday."

The 41-year-old star told how he left the gift amongst other presents at the twins' "amazing" birthday party, knowing his 52-year-old ex-wife wouldn't be happy.

He laughingly continued: "We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing. Then [when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like 'I'm going to leave these right here and tell your mama I'll be back.'

"Mariah is still mad at me till this day."

Nick previously vowed to be "transparent" about his personal life on the show.

He said: "[I've never been a person that's shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I'm gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I'm in the headlines the night before, I'm definitely talking about it the next morning."