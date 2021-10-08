Gene Simmons has insisted KISS will quit "while the getting's good" after their world tour.

The legendary rock band - who formed in 1973 and released their self-titled debut album the following year - are set to call it a day after their upcoming 'End of the Road' tour dates, and the 72-year-old bassist is adamant it's truly the end.

In an interview with OK! US, he said: "This is the last go-around. Sure you could play into your 80s, but we're quitting while the getting's good. It's about dignity, self-respect and respect for the fans."

Gene is determined that the band - who are approaching their 50th anniversary - will go out on a high.

He added: "When we introduced ourselves, we actually laid down the gauntlet and said, 'You wanted the best, you got the best. The hottest band in the world, KISS'. I hope and pray that when we do our very last show, those words will still be true."

The band - completed by Paul Stanley, 69, Eric Singer, 63, and Tommy Thayer, 60 - resumed their 'End of the Road' world tour in September after the initial dates were cut short due to the pandemic.

Gene was anything but modest about his band, whom he still regards as the "hardest-working" in showbusiness.

He explained: "We're approaching 50 years and we're still out there, and we are the hardest-working band in showbusiness, period. I don't do drugs, booze or anything, which is why, at 72, I'm still in great shape and can get up there and put on a real f****** show."

His comments come after fellow KISS rocker Stanley also confirmed earlier this week that the band would probably come to an end as they reach their 50th year, and it's likely to be in New York.

He said: "I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished. It seems only natural to be in New York. That is where the band started, and that was really the background for the band getting together and writing these songs and played loft parties and played clubs starting with an audience of probably 10 people. It seems we should go full circle."