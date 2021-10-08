Halsey won’t get more tattoos until they’re “done having kids”.

The ‘I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God’ hitmaker welcomed their first baby, Ender Ridley, into the world with their boyfriend Alev Aydin back in July, and she has now hinted there could be more children on the horizon for the new parents.

Halsey said they are keen to get more tattoos across their stomach, but has to wait until she’s finished having children because they don’t want the inkings to stretch.

They wrote on Twitter: "I wanna tattoo my whole stomach but I think I gotta wait until I'm 'done having kids' cause some of my existing belly area tattoos have already seen better days. (sic)”

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer – who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns – also spoke about how she’s affected by guilt as a new mother, as they said they’re “terrified” they won’t “live up” to their own expectations of parenthood.

But Halsey insisted she has “learned how to ask for help”, and doesn’t hesitate to reach out to others when she’s struggling.

Replying to a tweet asking how maternity has changed their life, they explained: “so many ways. I feel guilty for working I feel guilty when I’m not working. I’m terrified I’ll always struggle to live up to my own expectations. But I have also experienced love unlike any other and have finally learned how to ask for help and admit when I’m lonely or in need.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently said pregnancy has changed their perspective of their body.

They admitted: “My pregnancy has changed my body so much. Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you. (sic)”