Shannen Doherty has shared pictures from her cancer battle to mark breast cancer awareness month.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and after successfully battling the disease, it returned in 2019 when she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

And to mark the month of awareness for the form of cancer which is taking place in October, Shannen took to Instagram to share two images taken from her ongoing fight against the illness.

She wrote: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second.

“Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like. I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.

“In 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation. I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired.

“I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible. #breastcancerawareness (sic)”

Meanwhile, the former ‘Charmed’ actress previously said she has accepted that her cancer battle is “part of life”.

She said: "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage four are very much alive and very active."

The actress, who is married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko, added: "My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer.

"I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."