Carey Hart has undergone his second spinal surgery.

The motorcross star – who is married to popstar Pink, with whom he has Willow, 10, and Jameson, four – had the first of two surgeries on his spine in late September after injuring himself over the years through his career, and this week he revealed he has now also had the second operation.

He said in an update video on Instagram: “I’m about three hours after post-op. Feel awesome, understandably, pains meds, anaesthesia, all that stuff. Been up on my feet three times now. This one’s been a breeze, even the back one was pretty easy.”

Carey also said his surgery was a “smooth and easy” process, and he can’t wait to be back home within the next few days.

Meanwhile, Carey said last month he was hoping to "bounce back quickly" from his surgery.

He explained: "The pain kind of comes and goes, it's not terrible, it's not great, but I'm hanging in there, so hopefully this next few days goes smoothly, and then two weeks from this past Thursday, I do the same thing all over again.

"I'm hoping I bounce back as quickly as possible, if everything goes as planned, I will be 100 percent and back on dirt bikes about two and a half months after my second surgery, which is three months from now."

Carey is also ready to get back on his dirtbike next year.

He added in his post: "Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022. And my son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital."