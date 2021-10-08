Charlotte Church wanted to give birth to her daughter in her garden.

The 35-year-old singer welcomed her daughter Frida into the world in August last year, and has admitted she had initially wanted to give birth outside in her garden, before a sudden weather turn scuppered her plans.

Charlotte – who has Frida with her husband Jonathan Powell, and is also mother to 14-year-old daughter Ruby and 12-year-old son Dexter, whom she has with ex Gavin Henson – explained: “I did love birth, but my third birth came and b**** slapped me in the face. I was so unbelievably overconfident, because the first two times, I was 21 and 22, and my body knew just what to do.

“I have become a nature lover, tree hugger, or quite a deep hippy in the interim of having my first two and little baby Frida. So I set this birth palace outside basically among the trees. I dried flowers it was so involved. It looked like a Baz Luhrmann set. I had candles everywhere.

“So, I laboured under there overnight which was beautiful but then I had her screaming on the bathroom floor.”

The ‘Crazy Chick’ singer said she gave up on her plan because it started raining, but also decided it was a bad idea to go through her contractions while there were people on the golf course next to her house.

Speaking during an appearance on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s ‘Parenting Hell’ podcast, she added: “Mother nature came and said, ‘Sit down, silly lady’ … It started drizzling at about 7 am, and I live next to a golf course. And I started to really hear the golfers … I am a noisy woman anyway but if I’m in any sort of pain. My noise started to up, I thought, ‘This is not going to work.' ”