Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess aren’t in a rush to have children.

The 48-year-old actor is already father to Kassius, 19, whom he has with Vanessa Marcil, as well as three sons – Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five – whose mother is Megan Fox.

And while Sharna loves her new role as stepmother to Brian’s four sons, she isn’t in any rush to have a child of her own with the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star.

She said: “When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we’ll see.

“Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage. We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

However, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional did admit she and Brian have talked about settling down, as she wanted to make sure Brian was “open” to the idea of getting married again following his split from Megan.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: “That was a deal breaker for me. I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. … And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know.”

Meanwhile, Sharna previously spoke about wanting to have children, as she said kids have “always been on the cards” for her.

She said: "Oh, sure. Kids have always been on the cards for me. One hundred percent, they've always been on the cards for me. So we'll see what the universe says will happen. We're going to leave that open."