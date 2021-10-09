Sarah Harding "gave herself a hard time" for not discovering her cancer sooner.

The Girls Aloud singer died last month at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer and her friend, TV presenter Davina McCall, revealed Sarah was angry with herself for not finding out about the disease in time to save herself.

Davina told The Sun newspaper: "She’d given herself a hard time for not going to sort it out earlier. That, for me, is always the hardest thing.

“My sister was given a terminal diagnosis in hospital and gave herself a hard time for not doing something about it.

“There’s nothing like the look on someone’s face when they realise that what they’re being told is there’s no treatment. This is palliative care from now on.

“And the idea that you’d ever blame yourself for that is too much to handle. So, we need to help people to find ways of detecting changes in their bodies, but never shaming anybody, ever, ever, ever, and least of all shaming yourself, ever. If you get sick, it’s not your fault.”

Davina, 59 - who will present Channel 4’s upcoming 'Stand Up To Cancer' - first met Sarah in 2002 during filming of 'Popstars: The Rivals' and they later worked together on 'The Jump'.

She said: "I think the saddest thing is the last time I’d seen Sarah was on 'The Jump', where she was a contestant. And, oh my God, such good fun!

“That girl was absolutely brilliant, so exciting to be around, so fun to be with.

“And obviously I was there at the beginning of her career, with 'Popstars: The Rivals', and the show formed the band.”