Facebook users were left unable to use services again on Friday (08.10.21)

The social media giant suffered the second error this week on Friday when users were left unable to access both Facebook and Instagram.

In a statement, the firm said: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Friday’s problem saw Instagram hit the hardest, but people had also reported being unable to access Facebook’s main social media site.

The issue came just days after Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down on Monday (04.10.21) for around six hours.

At the time, Facebook blamed the outage on internal technical issue which not only affected the firm's services, but also employees' work passes and email.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the outage in a post which read: “Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today - I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.”

And in a blog post, Facebook explained that during a routine maintenance job, its engineers had issued a command that unintentionally took down all the connections in its network, "effectively disconnecting Facebook data centres globally".

As of the time of writing, it is not known what caused Facebook’s most recent shutdown.