Kelly Osbourne has reportedly split from her boyfriend.

The 36-year-old TV star and her cinematographer partner Erik Bragg - who had been dating for over one year - have called time on their relationship, multiple sources told Us Weekly.

Kelly has not commented publicly on the news and Erik, 37, only said: "Kelly rules. That's it. That's all."

News of the split will come as a surprise to fans as Kelly has previously gushed about their relationship.

Speaking to the 'Hollywood Raw With Dax Holt And Adam Glyn' podcast last year, she said: "I'm just really happy with what it is. Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don't even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That’s all I'm saying.

"For the first time in my life, I can tell you what happiness is because I've never had it before."

Kelly also revealed during an appearance on 'Red Table Talk', that her boyfriend encouraged her to get sober.

She said: "There’s so much irony in this last relapse for me because I made it all the way through the pandemic, I made it all the way through. I was at my boyfriend’s house, and I was s***-faced on his couch eating pizza, and he looked over at me and I felt the way he looked at me,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, I never want him to look at me like that again. Ever.’ Like that didn’t make me feel good. What am I doing?

"I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that. I’ve never had a boyfriend who’s supportive of me in that area before, and he is very communicative and incredible in that way. So it’s really nice - and my parents like him so that’s also a positive."