Emma Raducanu suffered a major defeat in her first match since her US Open victory.

The 18-year-old British tennis ace was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Belarusian champ Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Indian Wells, California on Friday night (09.10.21).

Raducanu insisted she is not used to playing at nighttime, as she vowed to learn from her mistakes.

She said: "Aliaksandra played a great match. She's an extremely experienced opponent who has been on the Tour for many years.

"I had to get used to the conditions. It's my first time playing in Indian Wells. She was better than me so she deserves to win.

"Playing at night is always going to be different. I haven't had much experience with night matches.

"I've only played one before at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. I'm still very, very new to the Tour.

"That experience just comes from playing week in, week out and experiencing all these different things.

"I'm kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson. So going forward, I'll just have more experienced banked."

The court sports superstar became the first-ever qualifier to make it into a Grand Slam final after she beat Maria Sakkari in straight sets, in the US Open semi-final last month.

Raducanu won an impressive 10 matches and 20 sets in a row at Flushing Meadows in New York.

And she's become an overnight star, with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and The Duchess of Cambridge among those to congratulate her on her history-making success.

Duchess Catherine even played tennis with the teenager - who hails from Kent, England - as they celebrated her win.

The 39-year-old royal – who is an avid fan of the sport and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association – met up with the player at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, London, and she marked her homecoming by chatting with the duchess before a quick game of doubles.

Raducanu was impressed by her royal partner's skills as she described Catherine's forehand as "incredible".