Princess Love has insisted she has "never been better" amid her divorce from Ray J.

The 'One Wish' singer was reported to have filed for divorce from the 37-year-old actress for the third time - while battling pneumonia - earlier this week, and the 'Love and Hip Hop' star told TMZ that he is "alive and well" and she is doing good as she broke her silence following the news.

Ray J was put on on a COVID-19 ward - though he's not believed to have coronavirus - and the outlet revealed court documents were filed to terminate their marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (06.10.21).

He had filed paperwork to end his marriage last September, shortly after they had reconciled following Princess' divorce petition in May 2020, but they decided to give their romance another try.

The pair even moved to Miami together with their three-year-old daughter Melody and 21-month-old son Epik in a bid to make things work.

On their decision to move their family from Los Angeles to Florida, Ray J had said at the time: "We're in a good place right now, we're in Miami, we're gonna move down to Miami, I don't think we're going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We've been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it's given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we're taking it one day at a time."

And although Ray believes he and Princess are "meant to be together", he stopped short of saying their romance was completely back on track.

He added: " We are together. Are we back together? I think that's a journey we've gotta take.

"I think that's just a journey we gotta take but we are together, we love being together.

"Now it's figuring out how we keep it consistent and enjoy life together and be good together, because I think we are meant to be together."

The 40-year-old star's manager, David Weintraub, confirmed his client was being monitored by doctors after falling poorly with pneumonia.

He told People that Ray J is "in the hospital for pneumonia, but it’s not the contagious kind. [The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him.”

And in a message to his fans, the television personality said: “I appreciate all the love and support from everybody. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and I will be back up and running soon.”