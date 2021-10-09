Perrie Edwards' son Axel was born three weeks early.

The Little Mix star. 28, gave birth to her first child with soccer ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21, and she's now revealed that the tot came into the world earlier than expected.

Sharing a video of her dad helping the couple get their son's nursery ready for his arrival on her Instagram Story, Perrie wrote: "One man surrounded by 20 boxes!

"It was a family affair getting the nursery ready for the little man's arrival."

Alongside another clip of her partner building furniture the day before Axel made his entrance, she added: "I can't believe he came the day after we put up the furniture #ThreeWeeksEarly."

Days earlier, Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé, Watford soccer player Andre Gray, welcomed twins into the world on August 16.

Meanwhile, Little Mix just announced their own podcast to celebrate a decade of the band's success.

The chart-topping girl group - which includes Jade Thirlwall- formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011, and they're marking the 10-year anniversary by launching 'The Power Of Little Mix'.

The band - who have teamed up with Global’s PopBuzz to create the podcast - said: "It's been so fun to relive our Little Mix journey with PopBuzz on this podcast, so much has happened in the last decade! We hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did recording it."

The podcast is set to launch on October 11 and will celebrate the band's journey from 'The X Factor' auditions to the top of the charts.