Hayley Williams has quit her personal social media accounts to create more "boundaries between a public and private life".

The Paramore frontman has decided to step away from Instagram and Twitter to be more present in the real world, after contemplating whether to stay on the internet or not for the past year.

In a statement on her socials, she explained: “I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now. Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.

“I’ve been on the internet and more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites… then MySpace. Then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn’t even just for my own personal use anymore but it was part of the job. It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it’s not tearing us apart.

“No judgement to anyone who loves their social media. Just a huge encouragement to anyone needing permission to create more boundaries and space to grow — sometimes ‘no’ is the kindest thing you can say… to anyone!… even yourself.”

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old star teased that she is "ready for the next Paramore album".

After two solo records, Hayley admitted she's not planning to record another solo project and is ready to get into the studio with her Paramore bandmates.

Responding to a fan who asked her on Twitter if there were songs left over from her sessions for 'Flowers For Vases/Descansos' that she will either use for another solo LP or Paramore, she replied: "there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore. I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go. (sic)"

The ‘Misery Business' singer previously promised fans she isn't abandoning Paramore - who went on hiatus in 2018 - for "greener grass".

She said: "I can't deny there're frontwomen in history who went solo and didn't go back, so that's where I have to trust that the band knows I'm not looking for greener grass.

"I see guys like Julian Casablancas and Thom Yorke put out multiple records and go back to their bands all time. They do their own s*** and nobody thinks it cannibalises The Strokes or Radiohead.

"I'm just trying to get some of that other grass and bring it back over to our side, so I can be like, 'Try this s***, it's not too bad'."

The emo-pop band's last studio album was 2017's 'After Laughter'.