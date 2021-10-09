Kim Kardashian West has filmed her 'Saturday Night Live' rehearsals for her family's upcoming Hulu show.

The 40-year-old reality star is set to make her hosting debut on the late-night sketch show later tonight (09.10.21), and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to have had a film crew with her while she prepares for the gig.

A source told The Sun Online: "Kim has her own camera crew there. They are filming for the family's Hulu show."

Momager Kris Jenner, 65, and Kim's sister Khloe, 37, filmed cameo appearances on Friday (08.10.21).

According to TMZ, production staff revealed the mother-of-four - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with rapper Kanye West - has been working 20-hour days to nail her guest-presenting slot.

And there were no "diva" antics on set, as Kim impressed everyone with her professionalism.

The insider added: "Kim has showed up early every day, with only a few people with her.

"No entourage, and no drama. The cast is obsessed with her. They expected a diva and did not get that at all."

Kim will be joined by special guest performer Halsey and 'SNL' cast member Cecily Strong tonight.

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder recently confessed she is feeling the "pressure" ahead of hosting duties.

Kim said she was getting nervous while showing off her floral gift from designer Jeff Leatham.

The TV personality was sent pink roses in the shape of 'SNL' to celebrate her upcoming hosting debut.

Kim said on her Instagram Story: “Thanks so much for sending me these flowers. That is so amazing and I absolutely love them.”

She added: “The pressure!"