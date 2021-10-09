Stacey Solomon is "struggling" with breastfeeding her newborn daughter.

The 'Loose Women' star and her TV presenter fiance Joe Swash welcomed the currently-unnamed tot into the world on Stacey's 32nd birthday (04.10.21), and the mother-of-four has admitted she's had a tough time trying to nurse the little one after having difficulties with breastfeeding in the past.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she said: "I'm struggling again with feeding this time around, so spending all of my energy trying to feed, eat, and rest.

"Also seeing local breastfeeding specialists and the community midwives who have been incredible, so hoping for a more positive journey, in the end, this time but not putting pressure on myself.

"Even though it makes me a bit sad. Whatever will be will be."

After Stacey - who also has 13-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships - gave birth to the couple's two-year-old son Rex, the former 'X Factor' star opened up about her nursing challenges and how she felt like she had "failed" as a mother.

She said at the time: "Breastfeeding never happened for me the way that I imagined. I did my best to try and master it, but it wasn’t to be.

"I felt like I’d failed & that I’d lost the chance to have that special time and bond with Rex. I felt like everyone else was going to feed him and I’d lose my baby.

"The truth is, I did my absolute best. Every baby is different.

"I’m so lucky I have a few wonderful breastfeeding memories and some women don’t get that chance. I have an extremely special bond with Rex, one that would be there whether I breastfed or not, he grew in my tummy and we’ve known each other for a long time.

"I love bottle feeding, it’s nice to share the feeding with Joe and our family sometimes too, they’re not stealing him away, just helping and bonding too."