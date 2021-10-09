Adele would love to host 'Saturday Night Live' again.

The 'Hello' hitmaker made her guest-presenting debut on the late-night entertainment show last October, and she has admitted she'd love to do it all over again.

In her first-ever Instagram Live with fans on Saturday (09.10.21), the 33-year-old Grammy-winner told fans when asked if she enjoyed it: "Very much so. The show changes up until half an hour before it goes out live. But I loved it - I would definitely host it again.

"I absolutely loved it."

The London-born star - who lives in Los Angeles with her nine-year-old son Angelo - also spilled that she drank a lot of wine in lockdown.

She confessed: "My favourite thing to do in lockdown was to drink wine."

The 'Someone Like You' singer - who is dating sports agent Rich Paul - also revealed that she has recently got two new puppies, and they could be heard barking in the background.

When Adele hosted 'SNL' a year ago, she poked fun at her impressive weight loss.

Addressing her slender figure in her opening monologue, Adele joked: “I know I look really really different since you last saw me. But actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

She also spoke about her history with ‘Saturday Night Live’, after she first appeared as the musical guest 12 years ago in 2020.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be finally hosting this show. A show that not only do I genuinely love, but the show that broke my career here in America, 12 very long years ago.

“I was the musical guest back in 2008, when Sarah Palin came on with Ms. Tina Fey, and so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it and the rest is now history.”

Adele closed her opening monologue by thanking the frontline workers - who formed part of the live studio audience - for their unrelenting efforts in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “Before we start the show, I want to say a genuine and sincere thank you to the frontline workers who are all down here in the audience. They say that once you’ve been to New York you keep a little piece of it in your heart forever, so I give it up to you, and give it up to yourselves as well.”