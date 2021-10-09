Jeannie Mai and Jeezy started IVF the day of their wedding.

The 42-year-old TV star and her spouse - who tied the knot on March 27 this year - are currently expecting their first child and managed to conceive naturally in the end, after suffering a devastating miscarriage, and Jeannie has revealed the moment they found out their happy news.

In a new video on her 'Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai' YouTube channel, she said: “The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots.

“Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it.

“Of course if a doctor is calling you after any doctor’s appointment, you start flipping out.

“I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, ‘Stop taking your shots. You’re pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.’ We got pregnant a week after the wedding.”

Jeannie recently admitted she feels "relieved" to have finally revealed her baby bump.

She explained in September: "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant previously shared why they decided to opt for IVF.

She said: "We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time."

Jeannie never wanted to be a parent until last year, and after her heartbreaking loss, she started to wonder whether she was being punished.

She explained: "I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself.

"My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never."

Jeannie also revealed that her romance with Jeezy led her to have a change of heart about parenthood.

She said: "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…"

And despite being thrilled about her pregnancy, Jeannie knows that motherhood is the "hardest role in the entire world".

Discussing the challenge, she said: "Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world.

"Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect."