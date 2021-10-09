Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids found quarantine "tough".

The 'Notebook' actor has Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five, with his 47-year-old actress wife, and Ryan admitted it was hard on them being separated from other kids their own age.

Asked what the pandemic has been like for the family in an interview with GQ, the 40-year-old star replied: "No, no sourdough. Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."

Elsewhere, the 'First Man' star - who has just become a brand ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer - revealed his first Father's Day present from his first-born, Amada, was a watch.

He said: "For my first Father's Day, Eva gave me a watch.

"The brand doesn't matter. [Laughs] The symbol was what mattered. It meant, you're on the clock now."

Meanwhile, 'Lost River' star Eva previously admitted she didn't want children until she met the 'Drive' star.

Eva wasn't keen on having kids until she "fell in love" with the Hollywood actor and it worked out perfectly for her career.

She said in 2020: "I am [ready to go back to work], now that they getting a bit older but I really feel like, I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there, it’s not an either/or situation.

"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years and then, I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby, I think I was 42 for the second one so it worked out in that way that I had a career and that then I change my focus to my family. So now I’m thinking of definitely going back, I feel like it’s time. I’m telling you guys, the list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I do, I don’t want to do anything violent, nothing risque. I think the only thing that’s left is Disney!"