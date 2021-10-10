A star-studded line-up for Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards has been announced.

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, KSI and Coldplay - who will have a set powered by 60 cyclists - are to perform at the ceremony that will be broadcast on October 17.

William's wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will present an award with Dame Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and footballer Mohamed Salah also handing out gongs at the event in London, which will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary.

Sir David Attenborough will also speak about the Earthshot Prize and the importance of finding solutions to the environmental challenges the world is facing.

The winners in the five categories will receive £1 million to develop their projects that have been selected by a panel of judges.

Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, said: “The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are.

"The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time.

"This will be an award show unlike any you’ve seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade."

O'Leary added: “I am incredibly excited to be hosting the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

“I have been so inspired by the 15 finalists and the ground-breaking work that they have all been doing.

"Their innovation encourages hope for future generations and our planet. It is wonderful to be a part of such a major push for change.”