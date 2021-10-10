Dave Grohl was "mesmerised" when he first met Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

The Foo Fighters frontman recalled his meeting with both surviving members of The Beatles in his latest entry on the blog 'Dave's True Stories' and admits that the experience will "forever remain a blur".

Dave recalled being approached by Dhani Harrison - the son of the late Fab Four member George Harrison - to play at a tribute concert to his father at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2002 which led to him meeting his music idols backstage.

The 52-year-old musician said: "I noticed Paul McCartney out of the corner of my eye, chatting away with friends, and I couldn't help but stare. There. He. Was."

The Nirvana drummer continued: "What happened next will forever remain a blur. I don't recall exactly how Paul and I were introduced, what was said, or how long we talked, but I do remember putting on my best 'this is not the most incredible thing ever to happen to me' face while trying to keep from making a fool of myself."

Dave explained that the meeting with the two music legends made him phone his mother Virginia, as she had bought him his first electric guitar and a Beatles songbook when he was a child.

The star recalled: "Every day, she watched me strain my little fingers to form the chords within those pages while sitting in front of the public school record player she brought home from work."