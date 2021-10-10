Charlize Theron finds admiration from her kids more rewarding than Hollywood acclaim.

The 46-year-old actress revealed that she is more concerned about impressing her daughters Jackson, nine, and August, six, than receiving awards.

Discussing her role as the voice of Morticia Addams in the animated movie 'The Addams Family 2', Charlize told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I can tell they are quietly pretty chuffed their mum is Morticia.

"As a mum who, like all mothers, wants their kids to think she's cool, it's a feeling no Oscar can replace."

The Oscar-winning star explained that she noticed many parallels between the Addams Family and her own brood.

Charlize said: "I love the relationship between them, their values. We need to find kindness and understanding for others who might not look or talk like us. To be a part of something like this and know families will see it really resonates with me.

"If it grabs them somewhere in the heart and makes them think a little differently about things, boy, that would be great."

She added: "I've always made sure they know exactly who we were as a family, what we stand for and what our values are. Kindness and treating others in the way you want to be treated is how to go through life."

Charlize admits that there are similarities with the way Morticia talks to her kids during the film and her own approach to parenting.

The 'Monster' star said: "She speaks to them the same as she speaks to adults - something my mother did with me and I do with mine. There's no googly talk."

Charlize explained that she recorded the voice role at home in Los Angeles during lockdown.

She said: "I was basically in my closet. They sent me a case with all the stuff and instructions to set it up."