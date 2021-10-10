Olivier Rousteing suffered burns on his upper body, face and head after his fireplace exploded.

The 36-year-old fashion designer admitted he has been “hiding” his horrific injuries for the last 12 months but is now ready to open up about his ordeal.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of bandages covering his upper body and head, while burn marks were visible on his face, he wrote: "A YEAR AGO. I finally feel ready to share this. I've been hiding this for too long and it's time for you to know.

"Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded.

"I woke up the next morning in Paris' Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough.(sic)”

The Balmain designer was “ashamed” of his appearance and found ways to hide the scarring with his clothes.

He continued: “I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long.”

To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed , maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities…

“As I recovered, I just worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections , trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or fotoshoots.

“And I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show !

Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world. (sic)”

But now, Olivier is feeling “healed, happy and healthy” and is grateful for the support of his loved ones.

He concluded: “Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy.

“I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life..

“My last show was about the celebration of healing over pain and I thank all the models the productions my team the models my Balmain family ,my friends that came and supported not only my 10 years of Balmain but my rebirth .

“Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I’m beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude.(sic)”

The French designer also used his Instagram Story to show photos and videos of himself “hiding” in long sleeves and face masks, admitting the warmer months had been the “most difficult summer of my life."

He wrote on one photo: “Fashion can help to hide. And today I feel free. And thank [you] to all the people that helped me, supported me and loved me.(sic)”