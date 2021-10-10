Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim have “cut off” their son financially.

The former couple – who have a combined worth of around £35 million – are keen for Woody Cook to be “self-sufficient”, and the Bristol University student is happy to make his own money, even though he has been struggling to buy essentials.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “My parents make it clear that I was born into a privilege they have had to work their ass off to get.

“My parents have cut me off completely. They are like, ‘Do you want to be a trust fund child or do you want to work?’ I want to work, so I am now self-sufficient. I don’t have a student loan.

“I am doing it all by myself. The other day I couldn’t afford bread, but I’m working through it.”

The ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ star admitted people have preconceptions about him because of his parents’ fame, but he’s happy to have proven them wrong.

He said: “A bouncer said to me, ‘I knew you were coming and I didn’t want to like you. I’ve seen the Brooklyn Beckhams, I’ve seen the s***, but I met you and you buck the trend’.

“My parents taught me to be myself and not rely on someone else.”

And while he may not have enough money to buy bread, Woody, 20, is still able to find the money to “get off [his] nut” at home.

He joked: “I can be a right creature. My poor mum is the one who gets up at half four every morning to go to work on the radio and I’ll be off my nut. Me and my mates will be stumbling around the house still up and mum is like, ‘Hi, I’m off to work’.”

Zoe and Fatboy Slim – whose real name is Norman Cook – are also parents to 11-year-old daughter Nelly.

The former couple divorced in 2006 after seven years of marriage.