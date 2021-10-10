Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges have got married.

The couple - who got engaged in October 2019 after four years of dating - tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend, the 37-year-old actor's 'Workaholics' co-star, Erik Griffin, has confirmed.

Erik shared a photo of himself, Adam, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson on Instagram and wrote: "Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!”

And comedian Adam Ray shared a photo of himself on Instagram Stories as he prepared to oversee the nuptials.

Last week, Chloe, 29, shared a series of photos of herself in wedding dresses that she ultimately didn't choose for her big day.

She captioned the post: "Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid.

"But we gave it our best shot and it’s almost here and it seems like it’s actually going to pan out!! Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn’t to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks."

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Adam announced his engagement on Instagram back in October 2019.

Posting a picture of the pair cuddling as Chloe shows off her engagement ring, he wrote: "She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! (sic)"

But the comedy actor couldn't help but poke fun at the traditional idea that the bride plans the wedding, as he added: "Have fun planning the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting. (sic)"