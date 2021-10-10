Julianne Moore’s husband “hates” her filming sex scenes.

The ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ actress thinks it is “healthy” that Bart Freundlich – the father of her kids Caleb, 23, and 19-year-old Liv – doesn’t like the idea of her getting intimate with someone else on camera and would find it “weird” if he was comfortable with it.

She said: “He hates it ‒ which I love about him. It is funny because I have to say, ‘It literally is work…’

“But I understand it and I think it’s healthy. If you felt it was OK for people to kiss your wife it would be sort of weird. But yeah, he doesn’t love that.”

The 60-year-old star always thought she left her work behind at the end of the day until her husband pointed out the influence her characters have on her wardrobe.

She told You magazine: “My husband has said to me he noticed that the whole time I was doing ‘Boogie Nights’ I didn’t wear a bra.

“Then I did ‘The Lost World’ right after and he goes, ‘Now you’re dressing like a palaeontologist and wearing cargo pants.’ “

Julianne was previously married in her early 20s to stage director John Gould Rubin but she admits now she was too young to take such a big step.

She said: “I was very young. I remember my mother said to me that I was too young and I was like, ‘No, I’m not!’ Then, of course, yes, I was.

“I didn’t take the time to think about what I wanted or what I needed.”

The ‘Still Alice’ star believes relationships and marriage take “work” and she always found it odd that women of her generation were taught to focus on their careers with the expectation their personal lives would settle themselves.

She said: “It was so very antiquated. You wait for some guy, or some romantic partner to come along. For me that happened when I was 31 or 32, I was like, ‘I want to be married. I want to have kids.’ So I want to invest in that, too.

“When you say you have to work at a marriage, people always go, ‘Oh, it shouldn’t be that hard.’ But it’s a construct, you know, everyone has to participate in it.”